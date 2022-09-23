Man hospitalized after gunshot to chest on Franklin Court in Fort Myers

A man was hospitalized after being shot in the chest on Franklin Court in Fort Myers late Thursday night.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a man approached an address on the 3000 block of Franklin Court with a gunshot wound to the chest at around 11:50 p.m. He was transported to the local trauma hospital for treatment and remains in stable condition.

FMPD is actively investigating and does not currently have a suspect in custody.

Anyone with information can contact FMPD at (239) 321-7700 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.