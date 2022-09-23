Lehigh Acres man gets 18 years for child molestation

A Lehigh Acres man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for molesting two children.

Alexander Feria, 50, was adjudicated guilty and sentenced to 18 years in prison followed by 12 years of sex offender probation for two counts of lewd battery and two counts of lewd conduct. He will also be designated a sexual predator for life.

In August 2020, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint about a past sex

crime. A child told her mother that her babysitter’s boyfriend, later identified as Feria, had touched her and her sister inappropriately. The children’s mother found the babysitter on Facebook. The children were being dropped off at her home for several months.

The investigation determined Feria had molested both little girls on several occasions.