Fort Myers Beach goers enjoy the calm before the storm

There are no dark clouds in the sky but the threat of a major hurricane has people on Fort Myers Beach soaking up the sun while they can.

They’ve seen the cone and they worry what’s to come next week.

“It’s a nice day. I guess it’s going to change. Figure come down and get some sun,” said Gary Dismuke, of Cape Coral.

There’s a storm brewing in the tropics that could bring lots of rain.

“What can you do? Can’t do anything about it. So just wait and see what the forecasters say,” Dismuke said.

Dismuke moved to Cape Coral from Nebraska.

This is the first time he is experiencing the feeling of being in the cone.

He may be a rookie, but he knows what to do.

“Make sure you have enough water and food for three days. We’ve already taken care of that,” Dismuke said.

Even storm veterans like Don DeGraff don’t like what they see.

“I’ve been through hurricanes before here, Wilma, Charlie,” DeGraff said. “So I kind of know what to expect, but you always got to make sure you hunker down and take all the precautions necessary.”

The Town of Fort Myers Beach has sand piles behind Town Hall for people to use their own shovels and fill up sand bags.

Dismuke said he has a plan.

“I’m just waiting the next couple of days where it’s forecasted and if it does come this way and it was a CAT 3, if I would probably take off and go up to Georgia,” Dismuke said.

Dismuke said he hopes his house holds up if a storm strikes.

He just installed accordion shutters about a month ago.