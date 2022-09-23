1 dead in shooting on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting on Fort Myers Beach.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person died at the Red Coconut RV Park.
The RV Park is off of Estero Boulevard and just south of Sand Dollar Drive.
The Mobile Command Center and the Crime Scene Unit are on scene.
They said it was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.
The investigation remains active, a spokesman said.
