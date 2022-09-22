Written shooting threat left in girls’ restroom at Riverdale High School

Deputies are looking for whoever left a written shooting threat in a girls’ restrooms at Riverdale High School on Tuesday.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Riverdale High School administration and deputies became aware on Tuesday of a threat left on the partition of one of the girl’s restrooms. It reads: “I’mma shoot da scool if I fail EOC again!!!! 9/22/22.”

Anyone with information on the person responsible can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.