Southwest Florida residents prepare for potential storm landfall

Southwest Florida is right at the peak of hurricane season, and it’s been quiet so far. But it’s unclear if that will last.

Some Floridians, however, are saying they fear God more than a potential storm. Christina is one Southwest Florida resident who says she isn’t afraid of any storm.

“We got nothing to worry about: We’re Florida people, we got it. We got it under control,” Christina said.

People are trying to keep calm, cool and collected. If a storm comes, they feel they’re ready

Another Southwest Florida neighbor, Ralph, says, “I don’t care that it’s coming. Tell it to come on.”

People like Ralph and Christina aren’t scared, but others feel nervous about the chances of a storm coming.

Edwin said, “You get a little scared. You know what I mean?”

Some people choose to stay ahead of the game.

“Get a lot of water,” Christina said.

But not everyone is keeping it cool like Christina.

Donna Tenney bought 75 sandbags to protect her house from flooding, and that’s for a normal day of rain.

“Pretty soon I’ll be moving those sandbags up to the house to keep the house dry, if there really is a storm,” Tenney said.

Tenney is worried that if the storm does enter the Gulf of Mexico and target Southwest Florida, she won’t be able to keep her home out of the water.

If Tropical Depression Nine does come to Southwest Florida as a hurricane, you won’t have much time to prepare, so it’s best to gather what you need this weekend.

On Friday morning, WINK News saw people already going into Walmart and leaving with at least two cases of water in their carts, as well as dry foods like crackers and cereal. Shelves are still stocked, but that could change quickly.

While having enough supplies is important, the American Red Cross says plans for evacuating and sheltering safely are just as important. Make sure, also, to talk it over with everyone living in your home.

Larry Frederick has lived in Florida for 15 years, and he says he’s going to start preparing for this storm because he understands what can happen during severe weather.

“I’m not really crazy about this, but it’s going to happen, so I’m going to stock up on certain things, I’m going to ride it out, I’m going to take off someplace else,” Frederick said. “But it looks like it’s going to hit pretty much the whole state, so I’m just getting myself ready; fruits and vegetables, crackers and stuff.”

Some items to acquire: bottled water, batteries, a generator in case the power goes out, a first aid kit and non-perishable foods like crackers, canned fruits and dry cereal.