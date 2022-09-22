Orangewood Elementary nominated to win $25,000 playground equipment

A Fort Myers elementary school has a chance to win $25,000 for new playground equipment.

Orangewood Elementary’s playground is a bit old a little beat up and, perhaps due for an upgrade.

Luckily for them, they were nominated by the Fort Myers Kiwanis Club for their legacy of play. The club grants money for school equipment and Orangewood will compete with 12 other schools nationwide for the prize.

If Orangewood wins, the playground would remove old equipment while adding brand new equipment. Some of what will be added are a basketball court and a sunshade canopy.

Voting for the grant lasts until Sept. 30.

Click here to go to the voting page.

Click here to vote directly for Orangewood Elementary.