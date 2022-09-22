‘No soliciting’ signs not deterring Cape Coral salespeople

Unwanted salespersons are knocking on doors trying to sell you something you’re not interested in, even if you have a ‘no soliciting’ sign on your house.

The Cape Coral Police Department and city offered signs to residents around three weeks ago after an increase in complaints.

Nevertheless, salespeople are not stopping and keep on knocking on Cape Coral doors.

Cape Coral said it’s given residents close to 2,000 ‘no soliciting’ signs in Sept. in an attempt to curb the issue.

Julie Jakobi, a Cape Coral resident, really wants solicitors to stay away from her home.

“Even with seeing the sign and having it pointed out, he didn’t care. He was going to keep going,” Jakobi said.

Jakobi went as far as buying a second and even contemplated buying a third sign to deter any solicitation. “I was even thinking about a third one,” Jakobi said.

But, the relentless knocking and sales pitches continue at the door of her home despite the signs.

“Why he would think I was going to listen and then buy something from somebody who was ignoring my express request to not come to my house? I have no idea,” Jakobi said.

Cape Coral police said they’ve gotten 13 calls for service in regards to the unwanted solicitors.

Rian Berrett, another resident in Cape Coral, said his wife works from home and solicitors come back to their home over and over again.

“Usually it’s one or two people at a time, probably every two to three weeks, I would say,” Berrett said.

Jakobi’s personal opinion is that soliciting laws should change, but for the time being it’s not against the law.

“I think the city should ban door-to-door solicitation,” Jakobi said. “The only people who should be allowed to do it should be Girl Scouts.”

Neighbors in Cape Coral said most salespeople push replacement windows, doors, or solar panels. If you’d like to try and get a ‘no soliciting’ sign you can get one from the Cape Coral Police Department.