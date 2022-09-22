Man arrested during a Collier County traffic stop, reveals stolen vehicle

A man was arrested during a traffic stop that ended in the recovery of a stolen vehicle.

Deyren Almaguer-Sanchez, 29, was arrested on charges of grand theft auto, according to Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

On September 21, Almaguer-Sanchez was driving a black GMC Yukon SUV on State Road 29 going 77 m.p.h in a 55 m.p.h zone. The SUV had California tags, and when the deputy ran the tags no information came back on the vehicle.

The deputy pulled Almaguer-Sanchez over and asked for his driver’s license, registration, and insurance. Almaguer-Sanchez handed the deputy an expired Nebraska driver’s license. The deputy then asked for proof of purchase of the vehicle, Almaguer-Sanchez pulled out an Arizona title for the vehicle, according to Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy ran the VIN number through the National Crime Information Center and the vehicle came back as stolen from Nebraska, according to Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Almaguer-Sanchez said that he was paid $1,500 by someone in Nebraska to drive the vehicle to Miami and also was given an additional $300 for gas money. He also said the tags were already on the vehicle and he was supposed to give it to someone in Miami along with an envelope with the proof of purchase inside it, according to Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Almaguer-Sanchez was taken to Naples Jail Center.