Man accused of attempted grand theft from Home Depot at the Forum

A man is accused of trying to steal over $1,000 in electronics from the Home Depot at the Forum.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a man seen in security footage entered the store at 3402 Forum Blvd. at around 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 13. He selected a large tote, put it in a shopping cart, then went to the electronics department and placed multiple products inside the tote. The man walked past all sales points with the merchandise and made no attempt to pay for it.

The suspect was met at the front entrance by Home Depot loss prevention workers. he ran to the parking lot, leaving all of the stolen merchandise behind, and was seen entering a white pickup truck before driving away.

The man is pictured wearing a blue collared shirt, jean shorts, white shoes and a dark hat with a Nike logo on it. The recovered merchandise was worth around $1,608.

If you can identify the suspect, you can contact FMPD’s detective division at (239) 321-7698 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.