Little League umpire, arrested accused of sexual interaction with children

A Little League umpire is accused of walking naked in front of at least two girls under the age of 12.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said Anthony Casalino Sr. was arrested this month after detectives say he forced children to touch him sexually.

The 34-year-old is out on bail.

Casalino is accused of walking around naked, watching porn, pleasuring himself and having two young girls touch him sexually.

He is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation.

On his Facebook page, Casalino posted pictures of himself surrounded by children in his role as a baseball umpire.

In the affidavit obtained by WINK News, a friend of the two victims said they both had similar experiences in the Casalino home.

The affidavit goes into graphic detail on how those two girls, visiting Casalino’s home for sleepovers, told detectives how he would get the girls alone, touch himself and then have the girls touch him.

One paragraph said Casalino suggested one girl “sleep in the toy room when she spent the night in the residence.”

When his own children weren’t around, he would ask the girl if she would watch porn.

Neighbors of Casalino did not want to go on camera but told WINK News they are disgusted by the news.

They said Casalino is living in his home after being let out on bond.

Casalino’s wife Sheri did not talk on camera, but she said she believes the young girls made up the accusations after her child decided not to be friends with them anymore.

When detectives asked to interview her husband, he initially agreed but then never showed up.

Steven Leskovich, Casalino’s lawyer, said his client will be exonerated.

Leskovich said Casalino didn’t show up on the advice of counsel.

“He sought legal counsel immediately because he was going to be and they had informed him he was a suspect in a crime,” Leskovich said.

According to Leskovich, this will be a difficult crime to prove.

“Because there’s no direct witnesses to my understanding except for the child or children who are making the allegation,” he said. “It’s really going to come down to, in so many words, a he-said, she-said kind of case.”