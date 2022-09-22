Lilly Bass Church of God and Unity in Immokalee destroyed in a fire

The Lilly Bass Church of God and Unity in Immokalee was destroyed in a fire but the people who worship there are resilient.

The church and the family that runs it has been a staple in the community for decades. The community is coming together to make sure this congregation has a place to worship.

The church’s pastor said neighboring ministers stepped up to offer their churches to his congregation.

For that, he’s thankful and also grateful to God no one was inside this church when it caught fire.

Pastor Remar Scott of Lilly Bass Church of God in Unity said “When I got a call, one of my members were just like, pastor, I can’t believe, it just, oh, my God, my God, my God.”

Pastor Scott lives in Miami but grew up in Immokalee and travels here weekly, preaching at this church is personal to him.

In 1978, his grandmother, Rosetta Hooks, built the church to bring pentecostal worship to Immokalee.

She was a minister from 1978 until 1996 when she turned over the ministry to her grandson.

“That’s one reason why I continue to come to Immokalee. Definitely, the souls of people need to be saved, but that church is my grandmother’s legacy, and I definitely don’t want her legacy to die,” Scott said.

On September 25 church members will gather at victory in Jesus Christ’s Tabernacle in Immokalee.

Pastor Lucy Mae Hall at Victory in Jesus Christ Tabernacle said, “I know most of them. You know, they all grew up here, together with my family, my children. We just love each other.”

She said being part of the Immokalee community means helping one another in any way they can.

“We can worship together, Amen. We teach the same word that we teach, from the Bible, the word of God, Amen, and that’s what we’re going to do,” Hall said.

The state fire marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire.