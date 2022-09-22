Fort Myers man found guilty of molesting a child

A Fort Myers man was found guilty of molesting a child of less than 12 years of age.

Johnny Andrus Jackson, 32, was found guilty as charged of sexual battery of a child of less than 12 years of age, lewd or lascivious molestation, and resisting or obstructing an officer without violence, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

The jury gave a guilty verdict on September 22, after a three-day trial in Lee County.

In July, a child victim told a relative about being sexually assaulted by Jackson. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office contacted and located Jackson at a home in Lehigh Acres, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of Jackson.