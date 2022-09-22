Cape Coral man arrested, accused of unlicensed carry and criminal mischief

William Debruine, 34, from Cape Coral, was arrested on two charges including unlicensed carry early Thursday morning.

Jail records show Debruine was arrested by the Cape Coral Police Department for carrying an unlicensed firearm and criminal mischief.

Specific details of the crime were not released on Thursday.

Earlier in Sept. Debruine was under investigation by Florida Fish and Wildlife for a sunken boat in Bimini Basin.

After FWC ordered the removal of the boat from the basin, Debruine remained steadfast and didn’t remove it. FWC did serve Debruine a notice to appear before a judge.

In a statement at the time, FWC said, “this is a first-degree misdemeanor, punishable by up to 60 days in jail or a $1,000 fine.”

It’s unclear if his arrest on Thursday had any connection to what occurred at the boat basin.