Baseball Coach Charlie Maurer hired at St. John Neumann

A former Barron Collier baseball coach, whose firing upset parents and students, now has a new job.

Charlie Maurer has been hired as head coach at St. John Neumann High School in Golden Gate.

Athletics Director Damon Jones said he was very excited to have Maurer coaching the baseball team.

Maurer found out in August that his contract was not being renewed despite being with Barron Collier for close to a decade.

The school released a letter to the media about the decision not to renew the contract, stating that Maurer had committed eight different policy violations.

Collier County Public Schools began an investigation after an unapproved landscaping company sprayed the baseball field for weeds in July. The district said Maurer authorized it but he denies the allegations but apologized to his players.

In Aug. CCPS released the findings resulting from the investigation. The district said Maurer violated policies and procedures at least eight times.

In the days following his sudden departure, students and parents protested at Collier County Public Schools.