Arcadia man’s arrest near DeSoto Middle School led to temporary lockdown

An Arcadia man’s arrest led to the temporary lockdown of nearby DeSoto Middle School on Thursday morning.

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, Miguel Juven Perez, 32, was arrested on four active warrants related to felony domestic violence. Perez was arrested at his home on East Gibson Street, just across the road from DeSoto Middle. The increased law enforcement presence led to DeSoto Middle going on lockdown as a matter of precaution, though there was no threat to the school, students or staff.

The lockdown has since been lifted.