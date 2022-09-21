Seminole Casino increases wages and holds job fair

A casino is hoping to hit the jackpot and score new employees after a big pay increase. The Seminole Casino just upped the ante by raising their wages from $8 to $11 higher than Florida’s minimum wage.

The Seminole Casino in Immokalee has seen a lot of people stop by looking for a job since they’re paying better than ever. The casino raised the employee minimum wage up to $18 which has caught a lot of people’s attention.

The casino does these types of job fairs all the time and people apply, interview, and hopefully get a job on the spot.

The general manager said he expects a big turnout and to fill 50 jobs after going public with the increase in pay.

“I feel like this part in like this part of Florida strictly we’re struggling. And as a community, I feel like we should come together and find better ways to uplift each other and find better ways to get better pay or better jobs,” Larry Celestin, a job seeker said.

The job fair ends at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, but if you didn’t make it to the job fair just click here to apply online.