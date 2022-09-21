Scattered Wednesday storms, 90s highs; tracking Fiona, Gaston, Invest 98L

High temperatures will mainly reach the 90s under partly cloudy skies. Ample humidity will still make some locations feel like they are hitting triple-digit heat in the afternoon. Boaters are in for pleasant conditions on the water, given they can dodge our scattered rain chances. Light chop in our bays and 1- to 2-foot wave heights are expected within the Gulf.

Wednesday’s rain chances will hold off until the afternoon and evening. Isolated storms will begin forming around lunchtime. As we approach late afternoon and evening, these will grow in strength and scale. Severe weather is not expected. These storms should drastically weaken after sunset.

Flood Warnings are active for Glades and DeSoto county for Fisheating Creek near Palmdale and Horse Creek/Peace River near Arcadia until further notice. Remember if you see flooded roadways, turn around don’t drown.

There are two named storms and three disturbances in the Atlantic. A disturbance in the Mid-Atlantic now has a low (30%) chance of formation. This will likely progress to the north over the next week or two and pose little to no threat to the U.S. The same can be said about a separate region of disturbed weather leaving the African coastline. It will have a medium (60%) chance of development within the next five days as it drifts to the north.

Tropical Invest 98L now has a high (90%) chance of formation by next week. This system will be moving into the Caribbean Sea later this week. Models are in strong agreement that conditions in the Caribbean will be favorable for strengthening if it organizes a cyclone. Our upper-level steering pattern may then attempt to bring the storm into the Gulf of Mexico next week. It is too early to identify the ultimate track of this storm accurately. For now, Florida and the rest of the Gulf Coast should be keeping a close eye on the progression of this system. Hermine is the next name on our 2022 Atlantic Storm Naming List.

The Weather Authority is still tracking Gaston and Fiona. Tropical Storm Gaston will become nearly stationary in the North Atlantic before falling apart before next week. It is not expected to strengthen into a hurricane. Hurricane Fiona is now a powerful Category 4 hurricane roughly 1,000 miles away from the Contiguous United States. It will only bring minimal impacts to the United States as it continues to parallel the eastern coastline. Interests in Bermuda and Nova Scotia should continue to monitor the progress of this storm.

A Hurricane Watch and Tropical Storm Warning are active for Bermuda Island in lieu of the approach of Hurricane Fiona. This means hurricane conditions are possible for the island in the next 48 hours and at least tropical storm conditions are expected within the next 36 hours.