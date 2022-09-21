RV engulfed in flames near North Port

Writer:Paul Dolan
Published: September 21, 2022 6:56 PM EDT
Updated: September 22, 2022 6:26 AM EDT
RV
North Port Fire Rescue extinguishing an RV fire. (CREDIT: NORTH PORT FIRE RESCUE)
SARASOTA COUNTY

North Port Fire Rescue went to extinguish an RV that became engulfed in flames near North Port on River Road close to the I-75 offramp.

According to North Port Fire Rescue, an RV Toy Hauler caught on fire Wednesday afternoon when multiple units responded.

rv
An RV engulfed in flames in North Port. (CREDIT: NORTH PORT FIRE RESCUE)

The fire has been extinguished without anybody getting injured and didn’t impact traffic.

The State Fire Marshal has been made aware of the incident and will investigate the scene.

