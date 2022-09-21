RV engulfed in flames near North Port

North Port Fire Rescue went to extinguish an RV that became engulfed in flames near North Port on River Road close to the I-75 offramp.

According to North Port Fire Rescue, an RV Toy Hauler caught on fire Wednesday afternoon when multiple units responded.

The fire has been extinguished without anybody getting injured and didn’t impact traffic.

The State Fire Marshal has been made aware of the incident and will investigate the scene.