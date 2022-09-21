Police: Cape Coral man threatened neighbor with machete over dog poop

A Cape Coral man was arrested Saturday morning after police say he threatened his neighbor with a machete following an argument over dog poop on the neighbor’s lawn.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Eduardo Aguila, 65, was arrested at around 9:10 a.m. after officers responded to a disturbance at a Cape Coral home. The victim, Aguila’s neighbor, told police that he and Aguila got into an argument over Aguila’s dog pooping in the victim’s yard. The victim said the dog going over to his property has been an ongoing issue.

The victim picked up the poop from his yard with a shovel and threw it over to Aguila’s yard, saying things would not end well if Aguila didn’t put the dog on a leash. While arguing with Aguila, the victim heard him telling his family something about going to get the machete. The victim walked away from Aguila, fearful of getting hurt, and put the shovel away in his backyard. When he turned around, he saw Aguila walking towards him on his property with the machete.

Aguila reportedly told the victim, “If you kill my dog, I wll kill you.” Aguila confirmed to police that he did in fact say that, but only because he was protecting his dog and family. Aguila said his dog did go outside in the morning but did not poop in the neighbor’s yard. A machete was found in Aguila’s garage matching the description provided by the victim. for

Aguila was transported to the Lee County Jail. He faces a charge of aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony.