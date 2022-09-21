Pet Pals: Mojo

On this week’s Pet Pals segment, WINK News anchor Taylor Petras is introduced to another of the Gulf Coast Humane Society’s adoptable dogs, Mojo.

Mojo is a 6-year-old lab mix looking for a patient family to call his own. Mojo came to Gulf Coast Humane Society about a month ago. He may be shy at first, but will soon make himself right at home and show off his sweet personality. He’s lived with other dogs, but GCHS always recommends bringing in your other pets to make sure they get along.

Watch the full video above.