Pedestrian airlifted to hospital following crash in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD
A pedestrian was seriously injured in an Englewood crash on Wednesday afternoon.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash in the 1500 block of Placida Road.
The crash happened before noon.
The pedestrian was airlifted to a trauma center. Their status is unknown.
Details of the crash are also known at this time.
