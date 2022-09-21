Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Sept. 21

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Murquita Goodman (DOB: 8/19/1983) – wanted in Lee County for a bench warrant after authorities say she was found dealing drugs near Clemente park in Fort Myers. Goodman was released after her arrest and failed to show up to a scheduled court hearing.

She has previous arrests that include aggravated battery, theft, fraud, battery on a law enforcement officer and fleeing and eluding. She also spent time in prison three different times on drug-related charges, authorities said.

She is described as being 5-feet, 4-inches tall, weighing approximately 157 pounds and could be using the alias of Kelly Wright.

Steven Hutto (DOB: 7/22/1983) – wanted in Lee County for failure to redeliver hired or leased personal property. Authorities say Hutto has been on the run for months and is a suspect in multiple investigations. He has a lengthy criminal history in Lee County and in Georgia.

He’s previously been arrested for grand theft, battery, and grand theft charges.

He is 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs about 200 pounds, with several tattoos, including a cross on his neck and a Nazi SS symbol on his left hand, as well as “clover pride” written on his arm.

He was last known to be living in Lehigh Acres.

Anthony Nadotti (DOB: 12/15/1990) – wanted in Collier County for violation of state probation for uttering forged bills as well as grand theft.

Nadotti, according to authorities, has previously been arrested for battery, drugs, dealing in stolen property and theft. He has also spent some time behind bars in state prison, according to authorities.

He is 5-feet, 11-inches and weighs about 160 pounds. He was last known to be living in the Golden Gate area, where he worked as a pool tech and construction laborer.

It was believed he fled the area, but Crime Stoppers has received tips putting him back in Southwest Florida.

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com