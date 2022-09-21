Lehigh Acres drug dealer sentenced to 14 years in prison

A 41-year-old man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after being found guilty of drug trafficking.

Samuel Lewis was found guilty in August during a one-day trial in Lee County.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Lewis, of Lehigh Acres, was sentenced on Sept. 8. He was found guilty of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and trafficking in phenethylamines.

Lewis was arrested in Nov. of 2019. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Lewis after he was seen leaving a home unsuspected to be involved in drug sales.

When deputies searched his vehicle, they found drug paraphernalia and illegal drugs, including 25 grams of fentanyl, 15 grams of heroin and 104 grams of meth.