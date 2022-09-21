Golden Gate Estates man arrested for a vehicle burglary after deputies recognize him

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man it says was responsible for stealing a cooler from a truck in August.

Deputies arrested Joshua Lee Hachtmeyer, 28, of Golden Gate Estates, for stealing the cooler after they say he listed it for sale on Facebook and matched the description of the man seen taking the cooler on surveillance video.

The cooler’s owner says the cooler was a gift for their 21st birthday and was worth $130.

Collier County Sheriff’s deputies immediately recognized Hachtmeyer in the surveillance video because of past interactions with him. The sheriff’s office says Hachtmeyer was out on bond for a May arrest for breaking into a car and stealing a gun.

Hachtmeyer was arrested at his home. Deputies say Hachtmeyer asked his brother to sell the cooler, and say the brother sold it for $20, not knowing it was stolen, and gave Hachtmeyer the money.

Hachtmeyer is facing charges of burglary and grand theft.