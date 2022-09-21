Fort Myers police investigating gunfire on Velasco Street

Fort Myers police are investigating gunfire reported on Velasco Street late Tuesday night.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a Shot Spotter alert came through at around 11:30 p.m. reporting gunfire on the Velasco side of Royal Palm Gardens Apartments, located at 2909 Blount St.

Police say that side of the building was struck by gunfire, but no one was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.