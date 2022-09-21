DeSantis sued by migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard

Gov. Ron DeSantis is being sued by migrants after he sent them to Martha’s Vineyard.

DeSantis took credit for flying them up to coastal Massachusetts, saying he actually did them a favor.

The answer to the question of whether DeSantis broke the law depends on what side of the aisle you are on.

Republicans believe DeSantis did not break the law, while Democrats say he did.

The 25-page lawsuit accuses DeSantis of carrying out a “premeditated, fraudulent and illegal scheme.”

“When Biden is flying these people all over the fruited plain in the middle of the night, I didn’t hear a peep out of those people. OK, I didn’t hear a peep,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis has also threatened to send people who have crossed the border illegally to Delaware, President Joe Biden’s home state.

“Politically, it is a circus,” said Daniel Funes, owner of the Funes Law Group.

Funes is an immigration lawyer.

The migrants were promised food, shelter and work upon landing in either D.C. or Boston.

But they didn’t receive that, Funes said.

“In my point of view, it’s not legal,” Funes said. “In my point of view, it is fraud and inducement you’re telling them that you should expect these results. And then, you know, they pull the blanket from over them.”

He pointed out a section of the lawsuit that stated the people working for DeSantis were “trolling the streets outside the Texas migrant shelter pretending to be good Samaritans offering humanitarian assistance.”

“They were promised something,” Funes said. “They went on the planes expecting something that was promised to them with lots of evidence, I mean, to go as far as to print brochures and to buy $10 McDonald’s cards to get to induce them to do something and then have such a different result.”

So, is false hope enough to win a lawsuit?

“A lot of people are saying that there’s a federal statute that prohibits people from transporting, quote, unquote, illegal immigrants, or in other words, people who are undocumented. But that’s not the case here because these are people who actually had been released. And they were given authorization to remain in this country as long as their immigration proceedings are still in progress,” said UCF Political Scientist Sharon Austin.

The lawsuit also claims DeSantis inappropriately used federal COVID relief funds to pay for the flight.

DeSantis argued the legislature approved $12 million to transport migrants out of the state.

A Texas sheriff said he is investigating DeSantis “for an abuse of human rights.”

Many Democrats are also calling on the Justice Department to investigate.