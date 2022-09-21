Cape Coral man arrested, accused of possessing child porn

CAPE CORAL
A 34-year-old Cape Coral man was arrested on Thursday and is accused of possessing and transmitting child pornography.
William JohnScott Tulko Jr. faces 10 counts of possession of sexual performance by a child and transmitting pornography from an electronic device.
Cape Coral police said they were first informed in March that Tulko might be sending child porn. According to a press release, someone reported him after a username iRapeKids666#4478 sent hyperlinks in a Discord channel.
A warrant on the Discord account was obtained and police officers also searched Tulko’s home.
Authorities also found 10 photos on his phone depicting child porn, according to the news release.
