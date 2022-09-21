3 golf carts stolen from RV resort community off Luckett Road

LEE COUNTY
Authorities are searching for a suspect in a theft of golf carts.
The theft happened at the Cypress Woods RV Resort just east of I-75 and north of Luckett Road in Lee County.
Authorities are searching for an unknown make and model white sedan that pulled a trailer. Three golf carts were stolen from the community.
If you can identify him, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.
