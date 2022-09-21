3 golf carts stolen from RV resort community off Luckett Road

Published: September 21, 2022 11:28 AM EDT
Authorities are investigating a golf cart theft. (CREDIT: Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers)
LEE COUNTY

Authorities are searching for a suspect in a theft of golf carts.

The theft happened at the Cypress Woods RV Resort just east of I-75 and north of Luckett Road in Lee County.

Authorities are searching for an unknown make and model white sedan that pulled a trailer. Three golf carts were stolen from the community.

If you can identify him, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

