Two people hospitalized after ‘physical altercation’ at a Port Charlotte Walgreens

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says two people are hurt after an incident at a Walgreens on Tuesday.

Deputies say they responded to the Walgreens at 3001 S. Tamiami Trail for a physical altercation between two people. They say both people involved were taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office did not say how injured the people were or provide any other details about the altercation.

Deputies did say there is no threat to the community.