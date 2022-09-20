Gaston forms in the Atlantic; Fiona becomes first major hurricane of 2022

After a slow start the Tropics are really starting to heat up. All eyes are on an area of disturbed weather in the Atlantic with an 80% chance for development over the next 5 days. Tropical Storm Gaston forms in the Atlantic. Gaston will be a fish storm and not impact a land mass.

Our rainy season pattern continues today. Expect areas of rain and scattered storms for the rest of this evening the storms and showers break apart heading into 10pm. Scattered storms will be back tomorrow!

Scattered storms will return to the forecast. After a few stray coastal showers in the morning, isolated storms will form across the WINK viewing area around lunchtime. These will grow in power and coverage leading into the late afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected. Lightning, damaging wind and isolated flooding will be possible within our strongest thunderstorms. Rain chances will drop significantly after sundown.

The Weather Authority is tracking a Hurricane Fiona and Tropical Storm Gaston, and two disturbances in the Atlantic. A tropical wave located east of the Windward and Leeward Islands now has a high (80%) chance of becoming a named storm within the next five days as it enters the Caribbean. This wave will be worth keeping a close eye on into next week. The Caribbean currently sports a favorable atmosphere for cyclone development.

An additional tropical wave (20%) is expected to emerge off of the coast of Africa and move northward with gradual development over the next several days.

Tropical Depression Eight is lingering in the North Atlantic and could likely strengthen into a tropical storm by the midweek and will remain in the North Atlantic, posing no threat to the U.S. If this depression becomes a named storm it will be named Gaston.

Hurricane Fiona is now the first major (Category 3) hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. It is expected to get even stronger as it meanders to the northeast roughly 1,000 miles off the Contiguous United States coastline. Interests in Bermuda should carefully monitor the track of this powerful storm. Fiona will likely meet its end somewhere in the northern latitudes this weekend.