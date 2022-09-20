NAACP filing complaint against Cape Coral police for high school brawl arrest

Reporter:Asha Patel
Writer:Joey Pellegrino
Published: September 20, 2022 7:26 AM EDT
Updated: September 20, 2022 10:26 AM EDT
CAPE CORAL

The Lee County NAACP is filing a complaint against the Cape Coral Police Department for an arrest made after a brawl at a basketball game hosted at Mariner High School.

The NAACP says that David Church, 46, was denied his right to file a complaint as a victim when CCPD arrested him in the wake of a brawl that broke out at a Sept. 7 basketball game between Ida Baker and Dunbar high schools. Church, from Lehigh Acres, faces a battery charge. Investigators say he ran from the stands and punched a coach in the face during the game, igniting the fight.

After the incident, the Lee County NAACP started a petition to have all charges against Church dropped. It will now assist Church in filing a complaint against CCPD. The group was expected to meet with Church’s friends and family around 10 a.m.

