Man arrested after stabbing someone more than 40 times in Burnt Store Marina

A Burnt Store Marina man has been arrested after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says he stabbed someone multiple times on Monday.

Deputies say Edmond Clarke, 36, was inside The Trading Post in Burnt Store Marina just before 7 p.m. on Monday when he grabbed scissors from a cup near the register and began stabbing the victim.

The sheriff’s office says Clarke stabbed the victim multiple times before grabbing several other knives, continuing to attack the victim for several minutes. LCSO says the victim was stabbed more than 40 times in the head, neck and torso.

The arrest report says Clarke was also trying to behead the victim.

The victim was flown to the hospital, where they underwent emergency surgery. As of Tuesday night, miraculously the victim is alive, although their exact condition isn’t certain.

The arrest report says the victim had picked up Clarke at the hospital after the victim’s father asked him to fly down from Chicago. Clarke had been in the hospital for abdominal pain.

After leaving the hospital, Clarke told the victim he was hungry, so they stopped at The Trading Post in Burst Store Marina.

Deputies say Clarke and the victim had entered the store together and were ordering food before Clarke began the attack without warning.

The arrest report says one person explained that Clarke became enraged after leaving the hospital and appeared as though he was hallucinating while making accusations toward someone.

Clarke was quickly arrested on the scene and is facing a charge of attempted murder.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video from inside The Trading Post leading up to the stabbing. You can watch that below or by clicking here.