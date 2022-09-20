Lee County man sentenced to 5 years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

A Lee County man has been sentenced to five years in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday.

The State Attorney’s Office says Rodney Andrew Thurman, 47, was found guilty and sentenced on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to five years in prison for each, with the sentences running concurrently.

Thurman was also sentenced to a year of probation after his release.

Lee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Thurman after they received a text-to-911 alert from a victim who deputies said Thurman threatened to kill.

The State Attorney’s Office says Thurman was under the influence of narcotics at the time and had been in an argument with relatives over money prior to the threats.

The victims left the house to let Thurman calm down, and when they returned, Thurman threatened them with a gun.

LCSO at the time of the incident said Thurman attempted to run and hid a rifle in the bushes near the home before they caught up and arrested him.