Harbour Heights man sentenced to 13 years for toddler son’s drowning death

A Harbour Heights man was sentenced Tuesday morning to 13 years in prison for the accidental drowning death of his 19-month-old son in 2020.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Shahzad Sayed, 28, was adjudicated guilty and sentenced to 13 years in prison, followed by five years of probation, for one count of aggravated manslaughter of a child.

On Oct. 3, deputies responded to the scene of an unresponsive toddler who had fallen into a pool. The child was unable to be revived and later died. Sayed was supposed to watch the children while their mother was at work. There was also another toddler at home.

After the children’s mother left for work, Sayed went to bed and left the children unattended. Evidence in the case showed he had stayed up late playing video games and smoking marijuana.