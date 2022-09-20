Growing an essential workers community from an old Naples motel

An old Super 8 motel in Collier County is in the works to be housing for essential workers.

K2-Developers mission is something that is both fundamental and simple, giving essential workers a home. Andrew Korge and Dan Kessler are both K2 Developers, and they’re on a mission to get this done.

“This project is special to us because we are doing it for the community and we want to do it with the community,” Kesser said.

“We see restaurants are closing down early and hospital systems are having a hard time hiring nurses, doctors,” Kesser said.

Although, it’s possible that may not be the case soon, and that’s because there are plans to change that.

“This is not just about getting an apartment that’s a little bit cheaper,” Korge said.

The project involves the old Super 8 motel in Naples and the plan is to turn more than 100 units into dignified housing for people we all depend on.

“Whether it’s a nurse, a police officer, a waiter at a local restaurant everyone in Collier County deserves a decent place to live,” Korge said.

The social impact will be incredibly helpful, but developers say that it’s more than that. Developers see the housing model as a hand-up that can open doors and opportunities to the essential workers down the road.

“Saving up a few dollars every month living here for a couple years, then you go buy a home, I mean that is significant,” Korge said.

It’s about giving people an opportunity and the Collier County businesses are getting on board. Moorings Park and NCH are stakeholders in the project, which clearly demonstrates the project garnering attention.

“A number of the folks who are interested in this project are physicians, they are new physicians,” Kessler said.

From doctors looking to pay down debt to the server working to save for a home, the hope is friendships are forged in what will be a community of essential workers.

“What we’re going to create with our project here is a community and a community that is here to stay,” Kessler said.

The developers chose Naples based on the lack of essential worker housing and affordability issues plaguing the area.