Good Samaritan drives after and photographs hit and run driver in Cape Coral

A man is being hailed as a hero after he witnessed a hit-and-run and followed the person. The father of the person who was hit is thankful for the good Samaritan who saved his son’s life and helped catch the driver.

Jonathan Salgado, a Florida Southwestern State College student, told WINK News he was determined to do the right thing. And that’s exactly why he followed the driver he saw hit a motorcycle and just keep going.

Salgado saw a silver Ford sedan pull in front of a motorcycle and stop, sending the driver, Logan Wigglesworth, sliding.

“I was like, ‘Is he OK?’ Usually, everyone just went past him and stuff. I stopped, I went to take a look there, and I was like, ‘I have to catch this person,'” Salgado said.

Salgado did exactly that, going after the driver responsible down Del Prado Boulevard in Cape Coral as fast as he could.

“I didn’t want to go too fast because, if I get stopped I’m going to get messed up with the ticket,” Salgado said.

According to Salgado, it was no easy feat, but he caught up to the driver with his camera ready.

“At the stop, I was able to get five pictures of the license plate ’cause it wasn’t focusing,” Salgado said. “I had to get real close and take a picture of the license plate.”

The pictures Salgado took helped catch the driver and Wigglesworth’s family is calling the man a hero.

“So often the drivers go unreported. And the police were telling us they get away with it frequently because no one steps up and does what Jonathan did,” Wigglesworth said.

WINK News asked Salgado if he considers himself a hero, and Salgado spoke humbly.

“Honestly, no,” Salgado said. “I just feel like it was second nature. I just feel like I had to do it.

Salgado has been in contact with the family making sure everyone is okay. The family let WINK News know charges for the driver of the car are pending.