Fort Myers denies entering negotiations with Bruno’s of Brooklyn for former fire station

In this Gulfshore Business report, a popular restaurant was hoping to buy a building that the city has been trying to sell, but they were denied.

The City of Fort Myers received just one offer to buy an old and vacant fire station in the downtown area, but it wasn’t good enough.

Bruno’s of Brooklyn offered $450,000 for the property and released renderings of the converted fire station into a new restaurant.

But, the Fort Myers city council voted against continuing the negotiation with Bruno’s by a five to two vote.

Click here to read the full Gulfshore Business article.