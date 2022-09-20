FGCU monitoring rattlesnakes on campus

FGCU is tracking its rattlesnakes on campus.

The team at Florida Gulf Coast University is looking into how the snakes move across the area.

They use transmitters that can let the team know where the snakes are when they want to check in on them because when they know where the snakes are, they can better study the animals.

“We are hoping that our research will let us better understand their movement, behavior, and genetics so we can help conserve this iconic species,” said Matthew Metcalf, an FGCU visiting instructor also known as the “rattlesnake guy.”

From late August through October is baby season for snakes, including rattlesnakes.

“As they start to move away from the birthing site, is when a lot of times people will interact with them, because they move out into their yards or into their driveways,” Metcalf said.

Metcalf tracks rattlesnakes on FGCU’s campus.

One, fondly known as Hissy Elliot gave birth to 11 babies last week.

Metcalf recently found a 4-and-a-half foot-long eastern diamondback rattlesnake that was pregnant.

The snake was found in a neighborhood along Corkscrew Road in thick shrubbery.

Metcalf wants to remind people these are not aggressive animals. If left alone, they will leave everyone alone, but if you do encounter a rattlesnake…

“Biggest thing you can do is just stay back. Keep children and dogs, cats, whatever else away from the animal as well,” Metcalf said.

Then, Metcalf said, you should call someone who is permitted to remove the snake and rehome it.

And because it’s rattlesnake’s active season, it’s important to stay away and cautious.

Metcalf is permitted to remove rattlesnakes. He can be reached at [email protected]

You can also follow his rattlesnake project on Instagram at swfl_rattlesnake_project.