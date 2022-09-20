Cape Coral man arrested, accused of check fraud, stealing over $100K

A man was arrested Tuesday morning after Cape Coral police say he used personal information to make counterfeit checks and stole over $100,000.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Dysean Isiah Bryant, 21, was arrested and faces fourteen counts of unlawful possession of personal identifying information, coupled with evidence of grand theft of around $106,691.25. He was already incarcerated at the Lee County Jail on separate charges.

On March 3 at around 6:30 a.m., U.S. Marshals went to Bryant’s home on Southeast 2nd Place with a warrant for violating a pre-trial agreement with the original charge of possessing a weapon by a delinquent. Marshals found evidence of narcotic activity and reported it to CCPD.

When CCPD searched the home, it found evidence of check manufacturing, check fraud and the unlawful possession of multiple items of personal identification. There were documents and other evidence within Bryant’s home that suggested that he was fraudulently producing counterfeit checks with the use of check-making materials and victims’ and businesses’ personal identifying information.

Detectives began investigating the names and businesses that could be identified with the information found in the evidence. Each fraud victim was contacted over the course of several months.