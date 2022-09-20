6-year-old from Charlotte County competes in AAU Junior Olympics against 8-year-olds

A 6-year-old in Charlotte County is breaking records against kids years older than him just two months after he started running track.

Traiden McClary is the youngest kid in Charlotte County to go to the AAU Junior Olympics in track and field.

An athlete since he was only 2 years old and carrying a football everywhere he went, Traiden has been playing flag football since he was 3 years old.

Troy McClary, Traiden’s father, told WINK News he couldn’t find a youth track team in the county for his son, so McClary and a friend created the Go Getters.

The Go Getters are specifically for kids up to 18-years-old. At 5 years old and running track for only two months, Traiden qualified for the AAU track and field primary nationals in Orlando. At the Orlando event, Traiden ran against 27 kids who were all 6-years-old and younger.

“It’s a race and you get to see who is first or second or third or last,” Traiden said.

Traiden won his heat in the 400-meter race and finished in eighth place overall, qualifying for the AAU Junior Olympics in Greensboro North Carolina.

“You remember that when I was first … I remember that … when I was going against the 6 years old’s,” Traiden said.

“He’s very competitive,” McClary said. “He always liked playing with the big kids.”

Traiden’s competitive spirit was on full display when he raced against 8-year-olds at the Junior Olympics. While Traiden didn’t win, he posted an impressive time of 1:28.

“At early age for him to be able to make it to the AAU Junior Olympics at 5 years old. It’s just like, you know, he got a bright future,” McClary said.

Traiden was the only runner from Charlotte County to earn his way into the Junior Olympics. He’s excited to keep training, and competing, and plans to be back next year.