Shed wall collapses killing a man in Collier County

A man died in the Golden Gate Estates after a wood frame wall fell on him while doing construction work on a shed at his home.

The victim’s wife, Anita Anthony, found him pinned underneath the wooden wall. At the time of the accident, Anita was inside the home taking care of their disabled son.

“I’m just gonna really miss him,” Anita said.

Anita’s heartbroken, devastated, and grief-stricken while mourning the death of Stephen Anthony, her husband of 37 years.

37 years of marriage cultivating a deeply sincere connection didn’t make it difficult for Anita to describe her late husband in three words.

“Honest, hardworking, and loyal,” Anita explained.

Anita explained to WINK News, Stephen died on Sunday while building a shed. According to a Greater Naples Fire spokesperson, they were called about an accident where “A wood frame wall fell on an individual who was building the structure by himself.”

“I looked out of the bedroom window and I didn’t hear Stevie was out working on the shed,” Anita said. “He was putting up the third wooden framework wall and I didn’t hear him but I saw the machine he was using on the underside.”

Anita then went outside and saw what happened to her husband.

“And I was screaming, please don’t leave me, I’m trying to get you help. I’ll help you and I went climbing all around everything,” Anita explained.

The Greater Naples Fire confirmed when fire and EMS arrived on the scene, they couldn’t save Antony. Anita is doing her best and attempting to move forward the best way she can without the help or support of her husband of 37 years.

“I don’t know what to do,” Anita explained. “I’m scared and I’m very heartbroken. This is a short I slept finish. I know he’s with me. I can feel him around me and I know God’s with me.”

Anita told WINK News they were going to renovate their home and that shed was the first part of the process. Anita said she hopes people remember Stephen as a loyal person, a grandfather, a husband, and an all-around good guy.