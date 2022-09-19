Residents on Wildcat Drive in Lehigh Acres need solutions from heavy rain flooding

Lehigh Acres residents are fed up after not having a choice but to stay in their homes because of the heavy rainfall and flooding.

It’s happening near Wildcat Drive off of State Road 82 and people said delivery drivers don’t want to drop off packages.

The rain falls on Wildcat Dr. and creates puddles eventually growing into ponds as deep as four feet in the neighborhood.

Omar Garcia and Pamela Hughes are very familiar with the frustration heavy rain can bring in the area because they live on Wildcat Dr.

“Quite frankly, I don’t care what happens as long as it’s not like this,” Garcia said.

“It’s like a little puzzle, a little maze to go through,” Hughes said. “You need to remember which side to go, which side don’t hopefully nobody else has gotten stuck here.”

Wildcat Dr. flooded, submerged, and overflowed with water while vehicles struggle to trudge through the harsh conditions.

“A lot of families like ours had to stay home because we could not get out and tried to get out and we got stuck multiple times, including ourselves,” Wildcat Dr. resident Felix Cruz said.

But, Wildcat Dr. is not Lee County’s responsibility because it’s a private road. In fact, state law clearly states it’s illegal to spend taxpayer dollars on private roads.

All the county needs to do is be sure the road is passable for emergency vehicles. And despite the conditions it is passable, but people living there don’t understand that.

“I hope there’s a change soon and I hope the community can get together and come to an approval with the county,” Cruz said.

Lee County told WINK News people living along Wildcat Dr. can work together to fix and maintain the road. Or they can create a municipal service taxing and benefit unit to get the road paved. Neighbors would then have to go through several steps before the county can take over the maintenance of the road.