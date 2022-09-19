FMPD release new photos of the kidnapping and carjacking suspect

FORT MYERS
FMPD released new photos of the suspect who kidnapped a 3-year-old and carjacked a pickup truck from the Citgo on Palm Beach Boulevard on September 16.
FMPD said this man is considered armed and dangerous.
On September 16, a woman was pumping gas at the Citgo on Palm Beach Boulevard when police say a man threatened her with a knife stole her truck, and drove away with her 3-year-old son inside, according to FMPD.
The boy was found safe in the truck behind a business 3 blocks away.
Security footage of the incident was obtained by WINK News.
Law enforcement said they are looking for a male in his 40s or 50s who was wearing a long green shirt and a camouflage fishing hat.
