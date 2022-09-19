UPDATE: Lee County cancels precautionary boil water notice in south Fort Myers

UPDATE

A precautionary boil water notice has been lifted for communities in Lee County off Winkler Road in south Fort Myers.

According to Lee County, bacterial testing has shown the drinking water is safe and residents may now resume their usual use of water without the need to boil.

This includes the communities of:

All of Banyan Bay

All of Catalina Isles

All of Belle Meade

All of Tropical Cove

All of Winkler Estates

Timber Run Court from 8761 Timber Run Court to the end of the cul-de-sac.

The boil water notice had been in place since Monday.

EARLIER

A precautionary boil water notice has been announced for a few communities in Lee County off Winkler Road in south Fort Myers.

Lee County Utilities issued the precautionary boil water notice to 580 residents to neighborhoods off Winkler Road and south of Summerlin Road due to a water main break.

While residents do not have water, for the time being, repair work should be finished late Monday night and water would then be restored.

The communities off Winkler Rd. include all of Banyan Bay, Catalina Isles, Belle Meade, Tropical Cove, and all of Winkler Estates. The notice also applies to Timber Run Court from 8761 Timber Run Court to the end of the cul-de-sac.

The repair is necessary because of recent heavy rain that caused a pipe to shift. This impacted in a 12-inch water main near Banyan Bay Boulevard and Winkler Rd.

As a precaution, all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes must be boiled at a rolling boil for one minute. Or using bottled water is a good second option.

To be absolutely safe and ensure safe drinking water, Lee County Utilities will keep the affected area under the Boil Water Notice until bacteriological testing shows the drinking water is safe. To get the desired results, tests normally take 48 to 72 hours to complete.

This is a developing story and WINK News will provide more details when they are available. You can also go to the Lee County website or the Lee County Utilities website for more information.