NCH Healthcare System in Naples partners with Nicklaus Children’s Hospital

NCH Healthcare System announced a partnership with Nicklaus Children’s Hospital aimed at caring for sick kids locally.

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital is based in Miami and is well respected in pediatric circles.

Nicklaus Children’s will be providing inpatient services for NICU and PICU patients as well as Newborn Routine Screenings. NCH Healthcare System will be taking over the newborn hearing screening.

Nicklaus was tied for the number one children’s hospital in Florida. Its CEO says they cared for 500,000 children last year.

Together with NCH, they’ll now be able to accommodate preemies along with babies and children who need ICU support all within Collier County.

This plan has been in the works for more than a year.

Paul Hiltz, president & CEO of NCH Healthcare System said, “this is the future of healthcare I think. We can’t be everything to everybody, but we’re going to partner with the world’s experts here to bring that expertise here for people. So they don’t have to leave town.”

The new program will also offer newborn screenings, including newborn hearing evaluations.

NCH delivers about 3,400 babies a year, so that’s a big undertaking.

All this is set to ramp up on October first.

This article has been updated after NCH clarified incorrect statements made during their news conference about the partnership.