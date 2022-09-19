Lehigh Acres woman sentenced to 25 years for attempted murder

A Lehigh Acres woman has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of attempted first-degree murder.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Katrina Mary Drakes, 26, was sentenced after being found guilty of shooting a man outside an apartment complex in Fort Myers in 2018.

The State Attorney’s Office says Drakes waited in her SUV for the victim to arrive home. As the victim entered the front gate of the complex, Drakes stepped out of her car and shot the victim in the chest. The victim survived.

Drakes fled the scene and was arrested at her home by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office several days later.