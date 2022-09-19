FDLE arrests Babcock Ranch man, accused of sexual activity with minors

A Babcock Ranch man was arrested after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said he had sexual activity with a minor.

According to FDLE, Joseph Subic Jr. was a hostage in Iran from 1979-1980.

They also provided a document that shows he worked for several Florida law enforcement and government agencies in the past, including the Monroe County Sheriff’s office, Broward County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Agriculture, and the Department of Transportation.

His last law enforcement job, according to FDLE, was at the White Springs Police Department in 2001.

Joseph Subic Jr., 66, was arrested on charges of two counts of unlawful sex with a minor, two counts of prohibited computer use, two counts of traveling to meet a minor, two counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and three counts of interference with child custody, all felonies, according to FDLE.

Charges against Subic and his subsequent arrest came after a joint investigation by FDLE and the St. Petersburg Police Department.

According to SPPD, in June, the department began an investigation of runaway juveniles. During the investigation, detectives learned that two teenage girls had received payment for nude photographs and for accompanying an older man to hotels and his residence for sexual activity.

Further investigation revealed Subic as the suspect who traveled from his home in Charlotte County to Pinellas County to meet the minor girls.

Subic is being held in the Miami-Dade County Jail pending transfer to the Pinellas County Jail.

He will be held on a $300,000 bond. He will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.