Emotions run high at British Open Pub in Bonita Springs for the Queen’s funeral

The Queen was laid to rest on Monday, with nearly every detail mapped out including the songs and readings.

The country continues to mourn the Queen’s death, but she has joined her late husband, Prince Philip at Saint George’s Chapel, together again in their final resting place.

People from England that call Southwest Florida home watched as the world said goodbye to the Queen. It’s been centuries since a reigning monarch’s funeral was held at Westminster Abbey, but Monday that changed.

The people watching the ceremony at the British Open Pub in Bonita Springs Monday morning were on an emotional rollercoaster. The owner of the pub, Ann Nabbs, believed Monday made a lot of people, herself included, realize just how much the Queen meant to them.

“I’m glad that we had so many people that cared enough to come and give their time and show their emotions and affection for the queen,” Nabbs said.

“When the long piper came out, that’s when that really got to me because that means she’s right behind him. And she’s leaving,” Nabbs said.

A procession involving the military, The Royal Family, and those who have dedicated their lives to the service of the Queen gave the late monarch a final farewell.

When asked, what kind of legacy the Queen leaves behind, Nabbs spoke from the heart with reverence.

“The way she handled everything is her legacy. She handled everything the right way. Did everything the right way. And she is, she’s an icon,” Nabbs said.

Ani Zimonyi, a regular at the British Open Pub, was born in Canada and raised in England, and looks forward to what’s ahead.

“She had a way to represent everyone in a special way, with her ability to be kind, and yet had a really great personality of humor,” Zimonyi said. “And so, it brought back a lot of things that maybe as a child, I remember thinking about or laughing about.”

“The king is going to continue with the same grace that she did,” Zimonyi said. “And I don’t think there’ll be too much changes made.”

Nabbs was truly impressed with the Queen’s funeral and the procession but also impressed with the amount of respect people showed at the pub Monday.