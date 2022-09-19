Chicken Salad Chick grand opening on Tuesday in Fort Myers

In this Gulfshore Business report, a new restaurant is hoping you’ll ditch the burgers and fries and stop by for something else between two buns.

Chicken Salad Chick is one of the fastest-growing restaurant chains in America they open on Tuesday, finally coming to Southwest Florida, at 7926 Dani Drive.

To make it even better, the first 100 people in line will win free food for the next 12 months.

Franchise owners, the husband and wife team of Kendal Potesta and Scott Pace have been planning this first one in Fort Myers with a drive-thru and catering for more than a year.

